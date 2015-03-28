Calendar » SeaSide Soiree Harbor Tastings & Treasures

March 28, 2015 from 6:00pm

Annual Fundraiser

Honoring Roger & Sarah Chrisman

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will celebrate its 12th annual benefit to be held at the SB Maritime Museum at 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

$200 Patron Admission

4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. • Patron Reception is on our Front Patio, and will feature passed appetizers and two signature cocktails prepared by Omni Catering, along with special tastings by Sunstone Winery. In addition, Patrons will receive early entrance to the general event tastings.

$100 General Admission

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. • Tastings from 30+ Vendors

(Food, Wine, Beer & Spirits)

Featuring sample tastings from the finest purveyors of wine, beer, spirits, and local gourmet cuisine, and a live & silent auction

Register online at sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support the Maritime Museum’s educational and curatorial programs

Sponsorship opportunities available please contact Greg Gorga at (805) 456-8742 or [email protected]

Vendors:

Alma Rosa Winery

Andersen's Bakery

Brander Vineyards

California Coast Naturals

Catering Connection

Christine Dahl Pastries

Chuck's Waterfront Grill

Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara

Community Seafood

Country Catering Company

Cutler's Artisan Spirits

The Endless Summer bar-café

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company

Happy Canyon Vineyard

Jaffurs Wine Cellars

Jordano's

Jun Brewery

Los Padres Outfitters

Michael's Catering

Omni Catering & Events

Oreana Winery & Marketplace

Pali Wine Co.

Paloma Restaurant and Tequila Bar

Paradise Cafe

The Real McCoy Rum

Refugio Ranch Vineyards

Rincon Events

Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go

Santa Barbara Winery

SilverCoin Tequila

Spoon

Stockholm Krystal Vodka

Sunstone Vineyards and Winery

Sweet Lisi's Baked Goods

Telegraph Brewing Co.

Westerly Wine

Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards