SeaSide Soiree Harbor Tastings & Treasures
Annual Fundraiser
Honoring Roger & Sarah Chrisman
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will celebrate its 12th annual benefit to be held at the SB Maritime Museum at 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.
$200 Patron Admission
4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. • Patron Reception is on our Front Patio, and will feature passed appetizers and two signature cocktails prepared by Omni Catering, along with special tastings by Sunstone Winery. In addition, Patrons will receive early entrance to the general event tastings.
$100 General Admission
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. • Tastings from 30+ Vendors
(Food, Wine, Beer & Spirits)
Featuring sample tastings from the finest purveyors of wine, beer, spirits, and local gourmet cuisine, and a live & silent auction
Register online at sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support the Maritime Museum’s educational and curatorial programs
Sponsorship opportunities available please contact Greg Gorga at (805) 456-8742 or [email protected]
Vendors:
Alma Rosa Winery
Andersen's Bakery
Brander Vineyards
California Coast Naturals
Catering Connection
Christine Dahl Pastries
Chuck's Waterfront Grill
Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara
Community Seafood
Country Catering Company
Cutler's Artisan Spirits
The Endless Summer bar-café
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company
Happy Canyon Vineyard
Jaffurs Wine Cellars
Jordano's
Jun Brewery
Los Padres Outfitters
Michael's Catering
Omni Catering & Events
Oreana Winery & Marketplace
Pali Wine Co.
Paloma Restaurant and Tequila Bar
Paradise Cafe
The Real McCoy Rum
Refugio Ranch Vineyards
Rincon Events
Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go
Santa Barbara Winery
SilverCoin Tequila
Spoon
Stockholm Krystal Vodka
Sunstone Vineyards and Winery
Sweet Lisi's Baked Goods
Telegraph Brewing Co.
Westerly Wine
Zaca Mesa Winery & Vineyards
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMM
- Starts: March 28, 2015 6:00pm
- Location: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
- Website: http://www.sbmm.org