Calendar » Seaside Soiree: Tidepools & Treasures

March 19, 2016 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Saturday, March 19, 2016

Honoring

Jack Byers ~ Jack ‘N Tool Box

Seth Hammond ~ Specialty Crane

$200 Patron Admission

4:30 p.m. ~ 9:00 p.m.

Patrons will be treated to a private reception on the museum’s patio featuring tastings of coastal bounty crafted by Finch & Fork’s Executive Chef James Siao. With wine specialists from Foley Food & Wine Society on hand, pouring vintages carefully paired to Chef James’ coastal menu. As a Patron you will receive early admittance to the general reception and auction.

$100 General Admission

6:00 p.m. ~ 9:00 p.m.

Enjoy tastings of gourmet delights, fine wines, spirits, beers, and the sounds of SBCC’s New World Jazz Ensemble on deck in the newly renovated Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. Silent & Live Auctions.

Purchase ticket here or call (805) 456 8747

Proceeds support the Museum’s education programs and exhibits.

Vendors include:

Breakwater Restaurant, CA Coast Naturals, Channel Islands Distillery, China Palace, Christine Dahl Pastries, Chuck's Waterfront Grill, Cutler's Artisan Spirits, The Endless Summer bar-cafe, Enterprise Fish Company, High Sierra Grill & Bar, Island Brewing Company, Jessica Foster Confection, Lorraine Lim Catering, M Special Brewing Company, Michael's Catering, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Nugget of Summerland, Pure Order Brewing Company, Rincon Brewery, Rincon Events, Telegraph Brewing Company, and Warren B's to name a few.