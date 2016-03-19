Seaside Soiree: Tidepools & Treasures
Saturday, March 19, 2016
Honoring
Jack Byers ~ Jack ‘N Tool Box
Seth Hammond ~ Specialty Crane
$200 Patron Admission
4:30 p.m. ~ 9:00 p.m.
Patrons will be treated to a private reception on the museum’s patio featuring tastings of coastal bounty crafted by Finch & Fork’s Executive Chef James Siao. With wine specialists from Foley Food & Wine Society on hand, pouring vintages carefully paired to Chef James’ coastal menu. As a Patron you will receive early admittance to the general reception and auction.
$100 General Admission
6:00 p.m. ~ 9:00 p.m.
Enjoy tastings of gourmet delights, fine wines, spirits, beers, and the sounds of SBCC’s New World Jazz Ensemble on deck in the newly renovated Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. Silent & Live Auctions.
Purchase ticket here or call (805) 456 8747
Proceeds support the Museum’s education programs and exhibits.
Vendors include:
Breakwater Restaurant, CA Coast Naturals, Channel Islands Distillery, China Palace, Christine Dahl Pastries, Chuck's Waterfront Grill, Cutler's Artisan Spirits, The Endless Summer bar-cafe, Enterprise Fish Company, High Sierra Grill & Bar, Island Brewing Company, Jessica Foster Confection, Lorraine Lim Catering, M Special Brewing Company, Michael's Catering, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Nugget of Summerland, Pure Order Brewing Company, Rincon Brewery, Rincon Events, Telegraph Brewing Company, and Warren B's to name a few.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBMM
- Starts: March 19, 2016 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $100
- Location: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
- Website: http://www.sbmm.org
- Sponsors: SBMM