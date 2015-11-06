Calendar » SeaVees Sample Shoe Sale

November 6, 2015 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Local Santa Barbara footwear brand SeaVees is having its annual Sample Sale this Friday and Saturday at its headquarters here in Santa Barbara. Be sure to stock up on shoes for yourself or get ahead of some holiday shopping for friends and family. We will have more than 600 pairs of shoes up to 85% off, including samples from current and prior seasonal collections. The Fitting Room will also be open for finding your size and viewing our current Fall/Winter 2015 collection. See details below. ​

Men's and Women's styles include Sneakers, Slip-Ons, Sandals, Trail Boots, Casuals and more. All sizes available but majority will be Women's size 7 and Men's size 9.

Date and Time: Friday, 11/6 from 10-6pm & Saturday, November 7 from 9-1pm (*until supplies last)

Location: SeaVees HQ, 118 East Ortega Street (between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets)

Payment: Cash and Credit Card

Prices & Products:

Prices will be posted starting at $15.

Some samples are pre-production and therefore may not be production quality

Product choices include Men’s Footwear (Men’s size 9 mostly, but we will have a variety of sizes) and Women’s Footwear (Women’s size 7 mostly, but we will have a variety of other sizes)

Styles include Sneakers, Slip-Ons, Sandals, Trail Boots, and more.

Sales: All sales are final. There will be no additional discounting.