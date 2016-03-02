Calendar » Sebastião Salgado

March 2, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The subject of the Academy Award-nominated documentary film The Salt of the Earth, Brazilian-born Sebastião Salgado has travelled in more than 100 countries for his photographic projects that capture the effects of poverty, famine and industrialization. He has been awarded every major photographic prize, is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and an honorary member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. His recent “Genesis” project is a collection of images depicting nature, animals and indigenous people in breathtaking beauty. He will give an illustrated presentation of this and other iconic works.