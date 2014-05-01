Calendar » Second Annual Art for the Ages Celebration at Garden Court on De La Vina

May 1, 2014 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Garden Court on De La Vina



Garden Court will join Santa Barbara’s award winning 1st Thursday arts and culture program with “Art for the Ages,” a showcase featuring works from resident seniors, family members, local students and agency partners, such as: the Dream Foundation, Ballard Lane Winery, Sunrise Rotary Club and the Braille Institute. There will also be a raffle prize. Creative works on display will include drawings, paintings, photography, lifetime accomplishments and more.

Light snacks and refreshments including fresh lemonade and wine tastings from local vintners will be served, as well as live music to be performed by Ron Paris, formerly of the Platters. This event is free and open to the public to enjoy a great evening of original art, music and friends!

Date: Thursday, May 1st

Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, 93101

Free

To RSVP, or for more information, please contact Chris Tucker, Executive Director of Garden Court at (805) 884-0095 or visit www.gardencourt.org.