Second annual Lexus LaceUp Running Series presented by Saucony, benefiting FOOD Share returns to Ven

October 24, 2015 from 7 a.m.

Ventura County runners can race to tackle hunger when the second annual Lexus LaceUp Running Series, presented by Saucony, returns to Ventura on Saturday, Oct. 24. FOOD Share is the official non-profit partner for the Ventura event.

Runners will have the option to participate in the half marathon, 10k or 5k races. Each race features fast, flat, and scenic routes along the shoreline and through downtown Ventura, all ending at a festive finish line hub with music, a delicious brunch, and a Sierra Nevada beer toast. Runners will also receive a finisher’s medal, tech T-shirt, chip timing with real-time results and a free finish-line photo provided by Runner Buzz.

FOOD Share, Ventura County’s regional food bank which serves 74,500 hungry individuals per month, will receive 5 percent of each race registration and $25 for each volunteer secured to help with the event. Proceeds garnered from Lexus LaceUp will support FOOD Share’s Tackle Hunger campaign, the food bank’s largest annual food and funds drive.

To register for Lexus LaceUp Ventura, visit laceuprunningseries.com.

About FOOD Share:

More than 35 years ago, eight citizens performed a good deed by distributing food to those who were in need underneath a Ventura bridge. The early philanthropic movement quickly formed into what is now Ventura County’s regional food bank, FOOD Share, which has grown from serving a few hundred hungry people per month to 74,500 people. Today, staff and volunteers distribute more than 10 million pounds of food annually from its distribution site; more than 194 partner agencies, which include neighborhood and church food distributions and soup kitchens; as well as hunger assistance programs. FOOD Share provides healthy nutrition and education to children, families and seniors, through programs which include: KIDS Share, SENIOR Share, Nutrition Education, Community Market, SoCal Gas CARE Program and more. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, FOOD Share is a member of the Feeding America network, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information about FOOD Share, visit www.foodshare.com. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.