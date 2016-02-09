Calendar » Second Class Feminists?: The Changing Role of Women in Faith Communities

February 9, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Feminism and religion...an oxymoron? These women don't think so. While conversations about feminism are all the rage in pop culture, more and more women and men today are bringing their feminist ideologies into their faith communities to work for positive social change. This panel will explore why feminism is important in both mainstream and religious communities and will discuss why the feminist movement remains critical in the 21st century.

Panelists include contributors to the Faithfully Feminist book: Dr. Gina Messina-Dysert (Dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies at Ursuline College), Nia Malika Dixon (author, filmmaker, and founder of Audaz Entertainment, an independent production company), and Rabbi Tamara Cohen (Director of Innovation at Moving Traditions). A reception with panelists will follow in the lounge.