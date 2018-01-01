Calendar » Secret Vices: Roses in a time of drought

April 23, 2016 from 10:00am (Registration begins at (9:45am) - 11:00am

“Secret Vices: Roses in a time of drought!”

This Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara presentation will offer the public the opportunity to learn about:

The fascinating history of roses

A simplified approach to rose classification

The responsible approach to growing roses in a drought

Dispelling myths about rose care

About the Presenter:

Joan Kreiss is a graduate of the UCCE Master Gardener program. She was an infectious disease physician and AIDS epidemiologist before moving to Santa Barbara 15 years ago. Now she concentrates her attention on her current horticultural passions, which include Australian and south African plants and her longstanding love of roses.