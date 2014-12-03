Secrets of a Tamale Chef: One-Hour Class for Home Cooks
Wednesday, December 3
at 6:30pm - 7:30pm
Santa Barbara Public Market
38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101
Get ready for the holidays! This entertaining, interactive class shows how to make tamales you'll love to eat and serve.
Richard Lambert, owner-chef of Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go, teaches the techniques he uses to make his firm's award-winning tamales and salsas. Attendees are served a variety of tamales during the class as they are shown how each tamale can be created at home.
Handout materials include recipes from the instructor's cookbook, a listing of ingredient & equipment sources, and tamale reheating and storage guidelines.
The class is limited to 40 participants. Cost is $25/pp. Registration deadline is December 2nd. Visit the link above to purchase your ticket.
www.sbtamalestogo.com/book.html
Event Details
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/937991369548465/