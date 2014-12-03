Calendar » Secrets of a Tamale Chef: One-Hour Class for Home Cooks

December 3, 2014 from 1:00PM - 2:00PM

Wednesday, December 3

at 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Santa Barbara Public Market

38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101

Get ready for the holidays! This entertaining, interactive class shows how to make tamales you'll love to eat and serve.



Richard Lambert, owner-chef of Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go, teaches the techniques he uses to make his firm's award-winning tamales and salsas. Attendees are served a variety of tamales during the class as they are shown how each tamale can be created at home.



Handout materials include recipes from the instructor's cookbook, a listing of ingredient & equipment sources, and tamale reheating and storage guidelines.



The class is limited to 40 participants. Cost is $25/pp. Registration deadline is December 2nd. Visit the link above to purchase your ticket.



www.sbtamalestogo.com/book.html