Calendar » Seekers Without borders

May 26, 2013 from 6:00 pm

Lecture/MCC Theater Five questions lay at the heart of the spiritual quest: Who am I? Where did I come from? Where am I going? How shall I live? and Why? Called the Perennial Wisdom, this understanding of life and how best to live it crosses religious borders and speaks directly to the emerging vanguard of spiritually independent seekers of truth. Rabbi Rami Shapiro will explore Perennial Wisdom through the five questions, and help us deepen our search for truth.