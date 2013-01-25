“Self-Esteem: Seek It and Keep It” featuring Janet Garufis
January 25, 2013 from 12:00pm - 1:30pm
Janet Garufis is President and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. She has been recognized for her work in the non-profit community and was honored by the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce as the Businesswoman of the Year in 2010.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by Santa Barbara Council for Self-Esteem
- Starts: January 25, 2013 12:00pm - 1:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Schott Center Auditorium, 310 W. Padre St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=10020&int_category_id=3&int_sub_category_id=194&int_catalog_id=0
- Sponsors: Co-sponsored by Santa Barbara Council for Self-Esteem