Calendar » Self-Reform and Social Transformation in Troubled Times: Mohandas Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave

January 25, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

"A nonviolent revolution is not a program of seizure of power. It is a program of transformation of relationships ending in a peaceful transfer of power." – M.K. Gandhi



This forum will explore the creative ways in which M.K. Gandhi and his devoted disciple, Vinoba Bhave, became exemplary agents of constructive social change during tumultuous times. Forum participants will be encouraged to identify modes of social and political cooperation that make the emergence of a world culture with shared, universal values a viable possibility in the 21st century. Free and open to all, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information: http://www.worldculture.org