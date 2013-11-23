Calendar » Seminar: Balancing on a Planet: How Will We Feed Nine Billion?

November 23, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

This seminar with David A. Cleveland explores the need to fundamentally rethink the assumptions of the mainstream agrifood system in order to feed the projected population of nine billion in the year 2050. The mainstream system has dramatically increased food supply, but at high social and environmental costs that make it unsustainable. We urgently need alternatives. How do we define the agrifood system we want? What do we need to do to get there? How do we measure our progress?

David Cleveland is a professor of Environmental Studies at University of California, Santa Barbara. He is a human ecologist whose research and teaching focus on small-scale, sustainable agriculture and its role in responding to climate change, resource scarcities, new technologies, and demands for social justice. He has worked with farmers around the world, including in Ghana, Mexico, Zuni, Hopi, Pakistan, and the United States. His research includes farmer and scientific knowledge and practice in plant breeding and crop genetic resources conservation, and the genetic, ecological and sociocultural impact of crop variety change, including the introduction of genetically engineered crop varieties. His current focus is the potential benefits of agrifood system localization on climate change, nutrition and food sovereignty, in Santa Barbara County and California. His latest book, Balancing on a Planet: The future of food and agriculture, will be published by the University of California Press in January, 2014.

For more information: 805-967-1055.