SEMINAR: Faculty Grant and Fellowship Writing Seminars

April 17, 2014 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Thursdays: April 17, May 1, May 15, May 29

12:00pm-2:00pm (lunch included)

Education Building Board Room, 4th floor

The seminar will provide a systematic and detailed explanation of the grant writing process, including interactive workshops on best practices for generating research proposal ideas, writing strategies, and composing the key sections of a proposal. A mock review panel will be scheduled for review of the resulting proposals. The seminars will help faculty members write proposals in a supportive and collegial setting, and better understand the typical review process at funding agencies and foundations.

Past attendees of this seminar series have had a 61% success rate with getting their proposals funded!

You must submit your application to attend this seminar series by Friday, March 28 at 5:00 PM.