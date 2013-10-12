Calendar » Seminar: “Navigating the DSM-V”

October 12, 2013 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

"Navigating the DSM-V: There is Life After the DSM-IV TR"

Presented by Albert “Al” Munoz Flores, PsyD

This seminar will provide training for the mental health professional to navigate the new DSM-V. The history of the development of the DSM-V will be discussed, along with the resistance that the new version initially received upon its release.

Cost for 3-Hour Program

(3 CEU)

General Admission: ... $55.00

NASW Members: ....... $45.00

CAMFT Members:....... $45.00

AUSB Alumni: ............ $45.00

Students: ................... $35.00

(Cost Includes Snacks)

Antioch University Santa Barbara and National Association for Social Workers – Santa Barbara chapter will host a series of diverse seminars between October 2013 and May 2014. Each fascinating topic is designed to appeal to a wide audience, from therapists to students to the community at large. All events will take place at AUSB Campus, 602 Anacapa Street.

For more info, please contact Jackie at 805-962-8179 ext. 5326.