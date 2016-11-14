Calendar » SEMINAR: The Topography of Servitude: Mapping Ancient Slave Rebellions

November 14, 2016 from 3 pm - 5 pm

SEMINAR: The Topography of Servitude: Mapping Ancient Slave Rebellions

Sarah Bond (Classics,University of Iowa)

Monday, November 14, 2016 / 3:00 PM

Public History Seminar Room, HSSB 3208

Sarah Bond, Assistant Professor of Classics at the University of Iowa, will be leading a seminar on GIS mapping of ancient slavery.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Slavery, Captivity, and the Meaning of Freedom RFG, the Public History Program, the Borderlands, Program and the Dept. of Classics.