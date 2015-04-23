Senior Art Exhibit 2015
*From April 23 - May 16
"Ruminations" is a showcase of work by the senior art majors at California Lutheran University, featuring a wide variety of mediums and content.
The contributing artists are Sarah Barber, Brianna R. Duddy, John Galan, Kaitlyn Horpedahl, Shireen Mariyum Ismail, Kiana Matsuura, Susie McGrath, Emily C. Shandorf and Joanna C. Van Nyhuis.
A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 25.
Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For More Information:
Rachel T. Schmid
805-493-3697
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 23, 2015 10:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/rolland/