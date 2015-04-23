Calendar » Senior Art Exhibit 2015

April 23, 2015 from 10:00pm

*From April 23 - May 16

"Ruminations" is a showcase of work by the senior art majors at California Lutheran University, featuring a wide variety of mediums and content.

The contributing artists are Sarah Barber, Brianna R. Duddy, John Galan, Kaitlyn Horpedahl, Shireen Mariyum Ismail, Kiana Matsuura, Susie McGrath, Emily C. Shandorf and Joanna C. Van Nyhuis.

A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 25.

Admission is free. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For More Information:

Rachel T. Schmid

805-493-3697

[email protected]