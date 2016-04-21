Calendar » Senior Art Exhibition 2016

April 21, 2016 from 10:00am

Date & Time: Apr. 21 - May. 14, 2016

Location: William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art

This showcase of work by Cal Lutheran senior art majors features a wide array of subject matter approached through drawing, printmaking, painting and digital media. All of the artists have explored an area of life that captivates and inspires them.

Admission is free. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. An artists' talk will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, as part of Cal Lutheran’s Festival of Scholars.

The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.