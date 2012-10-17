Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:32 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Senior Expo

October 17, 2012 from 9:00 am - noon
Your $10 entrance fee includes: *Flu Shot – Donated by Sansum Clinic for the First 1,100 Seniors Age 55 & Over *Healthy Snack *95 Exhibitors *Hearing and Vision Testing *Fall Risk Assessment *CarFit Program *Paper Shredding by ShredRITE *MTD Bus Display and Passes *Mobile Solutions from Braille Institute *Live Music *Free Parking *Valet Parking Available for Those with a Blue Placard INFORMATION: Call toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355)

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Cottage Health System, Sansum Clinic, Our Gang of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation, Friendship Manor, LivHOME, Vista del Monte, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, and Earl Warren Showgrounds
  • Starts: October 17, 2012 9:00 am - noon
  • Price: $10
  • Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds
  • Website: http://www.cottagehealthsystem.org
