Senior Expo
Your $10 entrance fee includes: *Flu Shot – Donated by Sansum Clinic for the First 1,100 Seniors Age 55 & Over *Healthy Snack *95 Exhibitors *Hearing and Vision Testing *Fall Risk Assessment *CarFit Program *Paper Shredding by ShredRITE *MTD Bus Display and Passes *Mobile Solutions from Braille Institute *Live Music *Free Parking *Valet Parking Available for Those with a Blue Placard INFORMATION: Call toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cottage Health System, Sansum Clinic, Our Gang of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation, Friendship Manor, LivHOME, Vista del Monte, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, and Earl Warren Showgrounds
- Starts: October 17, 2012 9:00 am - noon
- Price: $10
- Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds
- Website: http://www.cottagehealthsystem.org
