Senior Expo

October 17, 2012 from 9:00 am - noon

Your $10 entrance fee includes: *Flu Shot – Donated by Sansum Clinic for the First 1,100 Seniors Age 55 & Over *Healthy Snack *95 Exhibitors *Hearing and Vision Testing *Fall Risk Assessment *CarFit Program *Paper Shredding by ShredRITE *MTD Bus Display and Passes *Mobile Solutions from Braille Institute *Live Music *Free Parking *Valet Parking Available for Those with a Blue Placard INFORMATION: Call toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355)