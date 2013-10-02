Calendar » Senior Expo of Santa Barbara

October 2, 2013 from 9:00an - 12L00pm

The 25th Annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara welcomes seniors for the largest event of its kind in our area. Attendees will receive a flu shot provided by Cottage Hospital and a healthy snack. This years Fit Stop Program will offer expanded vision, and physical fitness testing and other health assessments for seniors. More than 90 exhibitors will offer local products and services for seniors.