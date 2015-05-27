Calendar » Senior Health & Fitness Day

May 27, 2015 from 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA will host its annual Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at its Santa Barbara location, 36 Hitchcock Way. Sponsors include: Nurse Core, Family Service Agency, Santa Barbara MTD, Santa Barbara Human Society, Breast Cancer Resource Center. For more information on the annual Senior Health and Fitness Day or the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, call (805) 687-7727

The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind, and body. The Santa Barbara branch is located at 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara, visit the YMCA online at www.ciymca.org/santabarbara.