Calendar » Senior living community opens their doors to showcase local artists through November

October 17, 2018 from 10:00 am - 9:00 p5

If you’re looking to start your holiday shopping early and support local Carpinteria artists, look no further than the GranVida Gallery Art Show featuring local artists from now through November 12.

More than 15 artists from the Carpinteria Arts Center are displaying their work for public viewing at GranVida. This ongoing event is not only supporting local artists but it’s a great way to learn more about GranVida and their senior residents.

Felipe Garcia, Activities Coordinator at GranVida said artists were selected by a team of committee members and residents based on the work’s adherence to the theme, ‘Keeping it Local’. “Being able to showcase the local art community in a different way was very appealing to us,” said Garcia. “Not only are we giving much earned recognition to local artists, but our residents get to enjoy some local art.”

The show is runs through November 12, and the public is invited to view the artwork between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All you need to do to view the artwork is to sign in at the concierge desk and indicate that you are an art lover!

For more information about GranVida, visit their website: http://granvidaseniorliving.com/