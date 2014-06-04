Calendar » Senior living community to host nationally recognized realtor trainer Manie Kohn

June 4, 2014 from 11:00 am

On June 4, 2014, 11 a.m., realtor accountability champion Manie Kohn will offer potential home sellers no-nonsense advice for getting the most for their properties when he presents “Learn Before You List” at The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit, continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities.

Starting with how to choose the right realtor, Kohn will educate homeowners on what to look for so they can find a realtor who will provide the unwavering performance the homeowner deserves. He will share easy-to-understand advice on how to get the most out of your house.

Kohn sets the bar high on what to expect from a realtor. He has revolutionized real estate by training tens of thousands of realtors, including the nation’s top performers, on best practices. He has spoken at hundreds of real estate events and been featured in the New York Times and on the cover of USA Today.

Space is limited. To register, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877–231-6284.