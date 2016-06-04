Calendar » Senior (musical) Moments

June 4, 2016 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM

“Senior (musical) Moments” is the fourth annual benefit production for the Center for Successful Aging, following in the footsteps of the very popular “Seniors Have Talent” I and II, and last year’s “Puttin’ On The Ritz” at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. This year’s show will have a fresh, new, more intimate theatrical format featuring scenes and musical numbers that explore the joys and challenges of aging in today’s world. It will feature a multi-generational company of senior and young actors, singers and musicians, many with impressive performance careers. Conceived and directed by playwright/director Rod Lathim, it promises to deliver plenty of humorous and poignant moments pulled from life experiences that will be recognizable by the audience.

This year’s Spirit of Successful Aging Award recipient, Marilyn Gilbert, will be honored before the 75 minute show begins.

The popularity of this annual production continues to grow and is fed by the high production values, the great satisfaction of the audiences and the celebratory environment created at the Marjorie Luke Theatre for the vast talents of area artists who happen to be seniors – wonderful and inspiring role models for their peers.

This production, benefitting the Center for Successful Aging, is a mission driven event that mirrors the work and spirit of the Center’s programs which support area seniors, and offers support to live active, healthy and successful lives in their golden years. It promotes the important place seniors have in our community and demonstrates that seniors are indeed active, talented and contributing members of our community.