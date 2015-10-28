Calendar » Senior Relocation Expert to Present ‘Moving Made Simple’

October 28, 2015 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Packing up a home filled with decades’ worth of memories and belongings is no easy task. Moving expert Greg Gunderson can help. Gunderson will share tips and detail a system he’s perfected while helping more than 1,000 seniors make the move when he presents “Moving Made Simple” at The Samarkand Retirement Community on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 at 10:30 a.m.

Gunderson is owner of Gentle Transitions, a California-based senior relocation company and co-founder of the National Association of Senior Move Managers. He has been featured in “Entrepreneur Magazine,” “The Best Home Businesses for the 20th Century,” and CNN Financial Network.

Greg Gunderson’s mother Mercedes founded Gentle Transitions in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1990, after experiencing the difficulties of moving her own mother. It was the first corporation in the country dedicated to senior relocation. Today, the business is a full-fledged industry with hundreds of corporations operating in more than 40 states. Inspired by his mother and the growing need for the service, Greg Gunderson left his corporate career to found Gentle Transitions of California, Inc.

The Samarkand Retirement Community is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif., 93105. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. To reserve your spot, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877–231-6284.