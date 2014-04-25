Calendar » Senior Student Art Exhibition

April 25, 2014 from 10:00am

Friday, April 25, through Sunday, May 18

Reception: Saturday, April 26, 5 p.m.

Artists’ talk: Friday, May 2, 10:30 a.m.

William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art



The yearly exhibition by graduating art majors showcases the finest student work in studio arts and photography. Featured artists this year include Zachary Ament, Sally Gilles, Deanna Hernandez, Kelli Miller, Harold Muliadi, Alexandra Nadell, Rebekah Peterson, Allison Rapp, Carlie Schaler, Stacy Stearns and Nicole Valentine.



Admission is free. Sponsored by the Art Department. For information, call Shannon McMillan at 805-493-3452 or visit www.callutheran.edu/rolland. The gallery, located in William Rolland Stadium, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Or call 805-493-3697 for an appointment to see the exhibition. Parking is available in the Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center lot.