Senior Swing with Len Berman & Jazz Plus
November 5, 2015 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Where: Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala Street
Cost: FREE, Donations Accepted
Our newest program for seniors, “Senior Swing” encourages people to meet, mingle and have fun! Enjoy dance, movement and the great sound of live Jazz, Dixieland, Blues and Swing music.
RSVP (805) 957-1115, x 103 or [email protected] www.JewishSantaBarbara.org
Join us at the Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara
Sponsored by Jewish Family Service of Greater Santa Barbara
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: JFS - A Department of the Jewish Federation
- Starts: November 5, 2015 4:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: 524 Chapala Street
- Website: https://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/
- Sponsors: JFS - A Department of the Jewish Federation