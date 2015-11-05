Calendar » Senior Swing with Len Berman & Jazz Plus

November 5, 2015 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Where: Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala Street

Cost: FREE, Donations Accepted

Our newest program for seniors, “Senior Swing” encourages people to meet, mingle and have fun! Enjoy dance, movement and the great sound of live Jazz, Dixieland, Blues and Swing music.

RSVP (805) 957-1115, x 103 or [email protected] www.JewishSantaBarbara.org

Sponsored by Jewish Family Service of Greater Santa Barbara