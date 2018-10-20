Calendar » Senior Vitality Fair GranVida Style

October 20, 2018 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Everything you need to know about older adult wellness and aging with vitality will be featured at our First Annual Senior Vitality Fair.

Join residents, friends, families and neighbors as over three dozen local businesses present you with a variety of fitness, healthcare, nutrition and downsizing advice.

For your entertainment, we’re providing live DJ music. And who knows, you may be one of the many lucky winners of our vendors’ raffle prizes.