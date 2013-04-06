Calendar » Seniors Have Talent

April 6, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Talented seniors in our community will be strutting their stuff on stage April 6 at the Seniors Have Talent variety show. This two-hour extravaganza features talented singers, dancers, musicians, and magicians in our community, aged 50+. Directed by renowned playwright Rod Lathim and emceed by radio personality Catherine Remak, the show promises to entertain the audience will showcasing the talent and energy of Santa Barbara seniors.