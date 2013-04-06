Seniors Have Talent
April 6, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Talented seniors in our community will be strutting their stuff on stage April 6 at the Seniors Have Talent variety show. This two-hour extravaganza features talented singers, dancers, musicians, and magicians in our community, aged 50+. Directed by renowned playwright Rod Lathim and emceed by radio personality Catherine Remak, the show promises to entertain the audience will showcasing the talent and energy of Santa Barbara seniors.
Event Details
Price: $10/child, $20/adult
- Price: $10/child, $20/adult
- Location: Marjorie Luke Theater
- Website: http://www.seniors-have-talent.org/
