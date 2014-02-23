Calendar » Sensational South African Plants For Your Garden

Sensational South African Plants

For your Garden

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free one-hour public workshop, “Sensational South African Plants For Your Garden” on Sunday, February 23, 2014 at 11 AM. The workshop, to be held at Seaside Gardens, 3700 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA, will be presented by Master Gardener Joan Kreiss, with Jo O’Connell of Australian Native Plant Nursery, and Laurence Nicklin, a noted horticulturalist from South Africa. Ms. O’Connell will have South African plants to display.

During the event, the speakers will provide information on:

• Mediterranean Climate

• South African plant families and species

• Planting and caring for South African plants

Following the presentation, Mr. Nicklin will lead a tour of the South African Demonstration Garden at Seaside Gardens.

About the Presenters:

Joan Kreiss has been a Master Gardener since 2012. She left a career in the medical field, and now has time for plants and gardens. Her interest in South African plants was inspired by a trip to Cape Town, South Africa where she visited the renowned Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. She has lived in Santa Barbara since 2002.

Jo O’Connell has a degree in horticulture from the University of Western Sydney in Australia. She came to Southern California to work on the design of the Taft Garden in Ojai 20 years ago. She decided to stay and started her Australian Native Plants Nursery that also specializes in South African plants.

Laurence Nicklin also has a degree in horticulure, and is from South Africa. He spent 10 years working at the Kirstenbosch National Botanic Garden, and came to Ojai to assist with the design of the Taft Garden in Ojai. He currently is involved with his landscape design company.





About the UCCE Master Gardener Program

The UCCE Master Gardener program trains volunteers to provide information, workshops, and programs for home gardeners. Public information resources offered by Master Gardeners include plant, pest and problem identification, compost production, and cultural practices for growing vegetables, fruits, and ornamental plants. The Master Gardener Program is sponsored by the University of California Cooperative Extension. The program was first introduced in California in 1979. The Santa Barbara chapter was organized in 1990. To learn more about the UCCE Master Garden Program of Santa Barbara County visit http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/.

Contact: UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County805.893.3485