Sensational Succulent Holiday Boxes

November 15, 2014 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County present a workshop: Sensational Succulent Holiday Boxes.

Come and learn about making succulent gifts for the holidays! You will learn about succulents in general, planting and caring for them, and using them in containers for display or gifts. You will have a "hands on" experience and will take home a wooden succulent box that you will create during the workshop.

Cost is $40/person - includes the box, planting medium, and plants.

Space is limited, so please sign up now by using your credit card on the link below:

http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=13912

Workshop Details: 2:00 - 4:00PM at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109