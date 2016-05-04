Calendar » Seoul Searching

May 4, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30pm

During the 1980s, the Korean government created a special camp where gyopo (foreign-born teenagers) could spend a summer in Seoul learning about their motherland. While the intentions of the program were honorable, the activities of the teens were sometimes not. The program was eventually cancelled because the government could not control the youth. Seoul Searching is a teen comedy and coming-of-age film based on a true story about one of the 1986 summer camps. Dr. Suk-Young Kim, Professor of Theater and Dance at UCSB, will lead a post-film discussion. (110 min, Korean w/ English subtitles, 2015)

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AQGDxCS-64