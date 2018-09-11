September 11th Commemorative Concert
September 11, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Join the Santa Barbara Sister Cities board in commemorating the 17th anniversary of this historic date and focus on bringing all communities together, reaffirming our hope for world peace and celebrating life and universal humanity.
For more information, please contact Takako Wakita at 805-964-7559
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board
- Price: FREE
- Location: Faulkner Gallery - Santa Barbara Central Library
- Website: http://www.greenportpottery.com/jax/events/
