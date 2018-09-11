Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 4:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

September 11th Commemorative Concert

September 11, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Join the Santa Barbara Sister Cities board in commemorating the 17th anniversary of this historic date and focus on bringing all communities together, reaffirming our hope for world peace and celebrating life and universal humanity.

 

For more information, please contact Takako Wakita at 805-964-7559

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Faulkner Gallery - Santa Barbara Central Library
  • Website: http://www.greenportpottery.com/jax/events/
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Sister Cities Board
 
 
 