September PRSA California Gold Coast Meeting

September 30, 2015 from 11:30am - 1:00pm

Thousand Oaks, Calif.--Henry Dubroff, chairman and editor of the Pacific Coast Business Times (PCBT), the weekly business journal for Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, will be presenting “How to Reach Businesses in the Tri-Counties” at the upcoming PRSA California Gold Coast Chapter meeting. Dubroff, a successful financial news executive and entrepreneur, will talk about recent changes at PCBT, what type of news items best capture the attention of editors and how PR professionals can use PCBT’s awards/honors section to showcase their clients.

The Sept. 30 meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. with networking, followed by lunch and the program presentation from noon – 1 p.m. The event will take place at Peirano’s Restaurant, 204 E. Main St., Ventura. PRSA members attending will receive $10 off a subscription to the Pacific Coast Business Times.

Prior to founding the award-winning Pacific Coast Business Times in 2000, Dubroff served as the editor of the Denver Business Journal and as business editor at The Denver Post. He is past president of the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and is a member of the council of advisors for the dean of the California Lutheran University School of Management. He also serves on the boards of the Economic Development Collaborative-Ventura County, the CSU Channel Islands Foundation and the Economic Vitality Corporation, a nonprofit economic development organization serving San Luis Obispo County. He received his master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

The event is open to anyone who is interested in attending and advance reservations are required. Admission is $30 for PRSA members, $35 for non-members and $30 for students. To register, visit www.prsagoldcoast.org.

For more information contact Nancy Gill, chapter treasurer, at [email protected] or 805-437-8456.

PRSA is a nonprofit organization chartered in 1947 and the world’s largest organization of public relations professionals with more than 21,000 public relations and communications professionals across the United States. The California Gold Coast Chapter was founded in 2014 and serves Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.