June 23, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Dance Network is proud to present its fourth annual studio showcase, Series 7! Our dancers are going for broke to bring you a night of high-energy, diverse, and entertaining performances!

We will present pieces from our studio classes, the Dance Network's professional performance companies, and guest dancers from our community. The evening will include tap, hip hop, jazz, contemporary, break dancing, and more from dancers ranging in ages 2 to almost 80!

Our talented choreographers this year are Meredith Cabaniss, Lauren Hovey, Karyn Laver, Deja Re, Daniel Rojo, Grace Salsido, Hector Sanchez, Bethany Sutherland, and Kyle Ybarra. Our dance family is looking forward to a fun night with all of you!

TIMES: Friday, June 23, at 7:00 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $20 general, $13 children

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

