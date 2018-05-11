Calendar » Service Organizations in World War I

May 11, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Lompoc Museum invites you to the seventh of its 13-part series commemorating the 100 Year Anniversary of the end of World War I. This month’s program is “Service Organizations in World War I.” Several well-known contemporary service organizations had their start or surge in membership during World War I. They served the needs of American members of the armed forces both overseas and stateside. Their important role in bringing what comforts they could to men far from home will be examined. In addition to their work for the enlisted, they were also active on the home front. Among the organizations to be highlighted are the American Red Cross, YMCA, Knights of Columbus, Salvation Army, and Lions Club.