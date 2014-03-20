Calendar » Sessions: Art & Science with Christina Ondrus, Founder/Director of KNOWLEDGES

March 20, 2014 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 20, 5-7pm

Sessions: Art & Science with Christina Ondrus, Founder/Director of KNOWLEDGES

Where do art and science overlap? Artist Christina Ondrus will lead a conversation about the various ways that art allows us to tap into another dimension and consider how the creative process, with its ambiguity and multi-layered paradoxes might allow for special access into the unknowable. Ondrus is the Founder and Director of KNOWLEDGES, a Los Angeles-based contemporary art initiative that strives to broaden the context of contemporary art production and its reception by creating dialogues with geographic sites of historic, scientific, or under-examined cultural influence.



ADMISSION IS FREE, RSVP REQUIRED

Sessions is an ongoing series of in-depth, intimate conversations designed to facilitate inquiry into the cultural, political, and social topics affecting artists and the art world.

Space is limited to ten attendees and RSVPs are required. Selected readings will be provided ahead of time for discussion. To RSVP or for questions regarding Sessions, please email Erika Recordon at [email protected] or call (347) 249-5406.