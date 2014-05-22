Calendar » Sessions: Navigating the Art Market with art dealer, Carolyn Glasoe

May 22, 2014 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Sessions: Navigating the Art Market with art dealer, Carolyn Glasoe

How does selling and buying art differ from selling other high-value products? How does a piece of art circulate, gain exposure, and eventually come to be deemed valuable? We’ll look closely at the relationship between artist and collector and consider the various psychologies of collecting.

Sessions is an ongoing series of in-depth, intimate conversations designed to facilitate inquiry into the cultural, political, and social topics affecting artists and the art world.

