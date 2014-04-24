Calendar » Sessions: Radical Museums with Nina Simon

April 24, 2014 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, April 24, 5-7pm

Sessions: Radical Museums with Nina Simon, author and Executive Director of Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History

Museum consultant and author, Nina Simon, leads a discussion about how cultural institutions can reconnect with the public and demonstrate their value and relevance in contemporary life and how museums can experiment with audience participation while still upholding traditional models.

ADMISSION IS FREE, RSVP REQUIRED

Sessions is an ongoing series of in-depth, intimate conversations designed to facilitate inquiry into the cultural, political, and social topics affecting artists and the art world.

Space is limited to ten attendees and RSVPs are required. Selected readings will be provided ahead of time for discussion. To RSVP or for questions regarding Sessions, please email Erika Recordon at [email protected] or call (347) 249-5406.