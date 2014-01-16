Calendar » Sessions: The Global Art World with Pilar Tompkins Rivas

January 16, 2014 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Sessions: The Global Art World with Pilar Tompkins Rivas, Director of Residency Programs at 18th Street Art Center

In the last decade, contemporary art has moved away from traditional “centers” like London or New York in exchange for a global expansion into cities like Beijing, Sao Paulo, or Dubai. Pilar Tompkins Rivas will draw from her extensive experience as an international curator and director of the Latin American branch of the Artist Pension Trust to discuss how this process of decentralization has radically changed the role of the curator, the types of shows being produced, and the art being made.



ADMISSION IS FREE, RSVP REQUIRED

Sessions is an ongoing series of in-depth, intimate conversations designed to facilitate inquiry into the cultural, political, and social topics affecting artists and the art world.

Space is limited to ten attendees and RSVPs are required. Selected readings will be provided ahead of time for discussion. To RSVP or for questions regarding Sessions, please email Erika Recordon at [email protected] or call (347) 249-5406.