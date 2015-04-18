SET LIST-Comedy without a Net!
Comedians take the stage and use a list of "NEVER BEFORE SEEN TOPICS," NOT their own material. It's improvised Comedy without a net! Join the SET LISTERS at TELEGRAPH BREWING COMPANY Saturday, April 18th, 8 PM!
Starring HAL SPARKS! (QUEER AS FOLK, VH1'S "I LOVE THE 80'S," DISNEY'S "LAB RATS," SPIDERMAN 2) Opening Musical Set by HENRY PHILLIPS! (PUNCHING THE CLOWN, & COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS...) SET LISTERS: RICK OVERTON! (The Office, Groundhog Day) MATT KIRSHEN!(Late Night with Jimmy Fallon) ELIZA SKINNER! (Chelsea Lately, Fashion Police) &KIMMIE DEE (SB's own Chair Setter Upper, NO INDOOR VOICES PRODUCTIONS)
ADVANCED TICKET HOLDERS ONLY will enjoy the SET LIST HAPPY HOUR-21 oz. mugs for the price of a pint- between 6:00 - 7:00 PM ONLY @Telegraph Brewing Company the evening of the show.
THE ONLINE BOX OFFICE WILL CLOSE 5 PM SATURDAY, APRIL 18th. THERE WILL BE A LIMITED NUMBER OF TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR $20 CASH ONLY-FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: NOINDOORVOICES
- Starts: April 18, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $15 advance/$20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: 418 N. Salispuedes Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/set-list-comedy-show/tickets#.VSZ-fCjDU20