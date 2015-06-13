Calendar » Set List Show-Comedy Without a Net!

June 13, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Kimmie Dee's No Indoor Voices proudly presents:

Set List live at Telegraph Brewing Company on Saturday June 13th at 8pm.

Top comedians are given outrageous, never-before-seen topics in the moment, and perform as if it was the material they meant to do. Both the comic and the audience see the topics for the first time on the onstage screen and thus begins the most exciting, laugh-a-minute stand-up show. Set List: Stand-Up Without A Net is also a TV series in UK and Australia, and tours festivals worldwide, including Edinburgh, Melbourne, New York, Montreal, Austria, and Ireland. The show has run in seven countries worldwide.

Set List is also a 60-episode web series on the Nerdist Channel on YouTube.

Website: www.setlistshow.com On Twitter: @SETLISTSHOW

June 13th lineup:

RICK OVERTON (The Office, Groundhog Day, Bones)

CAMILLA CLEESE (Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Stand Up and be Counted)

MATT KIRSHEN (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Last Comic Standing)

KIRA SOLTANOVICH (The Tonight Show, Girls Behaving Badly)

Opening musical set from:

HENRY PHILLIPS (Comedy Central Presents, Punching the Clown, Jimmy Kimmel Live