Calendar » Set List Show-Comedy Without a Net!

July 11, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM



Set List: Top comedians are given outrageous, never-before-seen topics in the moment, and perform as if it was the material they meant to do. Both the comic and the audience see the topics for the first time on the onstage screen and thus begins the most exciting, edge-of-your seat stand-up show.

