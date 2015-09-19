Set List Show-Comedy Without a Net!
September 19, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Set List: Stand-Up Without A Net live at Telegraph Brewing Company on Saturday, September 19th at 8pm.
The hit stand-up show returns to Telegraph! Kimmie Dee/No Indoor Voices brings top Los Angeles' top comedians to perform on Set List in Santa Barbara monthly at Telegraph.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 19, 2015 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $15 advance/$20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: Telegraph Brewing Company 418 N. Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/set-list-high-level-comedy-telegraph-brewing-company/tickets#.VfHpnCjDU20