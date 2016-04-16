Set List Show-Comedy Without a Net!
Set List: Top comedians are given outrageous, never-before-seen topics in the moment, and perform as if it was the material they meant to do. Both the comic and the audience see the topics for the first time on the onstage screen and thus begins the most exciting,edge-of-your seat stand-up show in existence.
Featuring Special Guests Kira Soltanovich (The Tonight Show with Jay Leno) & Purveyor of Fine Words and Phrases, humorist, Dylan Brody!
Tickets are non-refundable
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES
- Starts: April 16, 2016 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $15 advance/$20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: Telegraph Brewing Company 418 N. Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/jonhxqg
- Sponsors: Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES