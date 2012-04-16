Calendar » Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

April 16, 2012 from 8:00 pm

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti, leads the renowned Egypt 80, his father’s last band, setting the Afrobeat magic in motion while the delirious, unrelenting groove machine carries us away without missing a moment. With the same incendiary flamboyant spirit, Seun has developed his own raging rhythm, paying homage to a musical revolution while incorporating the influences of such hip-hop legends as Chuck D and Dr. Dre.