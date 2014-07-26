Seussical! presented by Stage Left Productions
July 26, 2014 from 2pm - 4pm
OH, THE THINKS YOU WILL THINK! 70 young locals take on Dr. Seuss at Stage Left Productions! One very mischievous cat hosts a hat-full of delights for audiences of all ages.
Come step into the whimsy and wonder of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL!
Saturday & Sunday, July 26 & 27 at 2pm & 7pm (both days)
Tickets at the door or contact us for Reserved Seating.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 26, 2014 2pm - 4pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Goleta Valley Junior High
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/159228874356904/