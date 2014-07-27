Calendar » Seussical! presented by Stage Left Productions

July 27, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

OH, THE THINKS YOU WILL THINK! 70 young locals take on Dr. Seuss at Stage Left Productions! One very mischievous cat hosts a hat-full of delights for audiences of all ages.

Come step into the whimsy and wonder of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL!

Saturday & Sunday, July 26 & 27 at 2pm & 7pm (both days)

Tickets at the door or contact us for Reserved Seating.