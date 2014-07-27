Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Seussical! presented by Stage Left Productions

July 27, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

OH, THE THINKS YOU WILL THINK!  70 young locals take on Dr. Seuss at Stage Left Productions!  One very mischievous cat hosts a hat-full of delights for audiences of all ages. 
Come step into the whimsy and wonder of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL!
Saturday & Sunday, July 26 & 27 at 2pm & 7pm (both days)
Tickets at the door or contact us for Reserved Seating.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 27, 2014 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: $10
  • Location: Goleta Valley Junior High
 
 
 