“Seven Steps to Building a Stronger Women’s Movement”
March 7, 2014 from 11:30am - 1:30pm
The 13th annual SBWPC "Presidents Luncheon"program presents speaker Dr. Kate Karpilow-- Founding Director of the California Women's Policy Summit--(Sacramento) to address current women's issues from a feminist perspective. [email protected] or www.sbwpc.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 7, 2014 11:30am - 1:30pm
- Price: $42/members, $50 non-members. Call 805-564-6876 for scholarship info.
- Location: Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road, Montecito 93108
- Website: http://www.sbwpc.org