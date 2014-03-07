Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

“Seven Steps to Building a Stronger Women’s Movement”

March 7, 2014 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

The 13th annual SBWPC "Presidents Luncheon"program presents speaker Dr. Kate Karpilow-- Founding Director of the California Women's Policy Summit--(Sacramento) to address current women's issues from a feminist perspective. [email protected] or www.sbwpc.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: March 7, 2014 11:30am - 1:30pm
  • Price: $42/members, $50 non-members. Call 805-564-6876 for scholarship info.
  • Location: Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road, Montecito 93108
  • Website: http://www.sbwpc.org
 
 
 